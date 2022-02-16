Willing to join Stalin, LoP debate on NEET, says Anbumani Ramadoss

Coimbatore :

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday blamed DMK, Congress, AIADMK and BJP for bringing NEET to Tamil Nadu.





Campaigning in Salem district, Anbumani said Chief Minister MK Stalin and Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami have challenged each other for a debate on NEET. “I too wish to join their debate as NEET was introduced by DMK, AIADMK, Congress and BJP,” he said.





Alleging that the local bodies were not given full autonomy by the Dravidian parties, which ruled the state alternatively, the PMK leader said both the DMK and AIADMK, which claim that the autonomy of the state has been snatched away by the Centre, have failed to accord full autonomy to the local bodies.





He also promised to bring prohibition, if a PMK candidate is chosen as a Mayor in Salem district.