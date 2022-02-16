Ruling party booking AIADMK men fearing poll defeat, says EPS

Thiruchirapalli :

The accused in the murder and heist at Kodanad estate were arrested during the AIADMK regime and the DMK helped them to get bail, charged former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Tuesday.





Campaigning for party candidates in Tiruchy, he said the DMK has earned wrath of the people in the past nine months in government. So fearing defeat in urban local body polls, the DMK government has been registering cases against AIADMK leaders.





“AIADMK is the party that ruled 30 years in Tamil Nadu and had faced several threats and overcame them. We will never be frightened by these false cases and face them all legally,” said EPS.





Claiming that the AIADMK government only arrested the accused in murder and heist cases in Kodanad estate, EPS charged that the DMK advocates appeared for their bail.





“Still, the DMK has been supporting them. The AIADMK will never support criminals. But, Chief Minister Stalin has been spreading blatant lies against the AIADMK and only truth alone will triumph,” he added.





Meanwhile, EPS charged that the DMK had made several poll promises but had not fulfilled any of them.





“While Chief Minister Stalin has been claiming that they had fulfilled 70 per cent of poll promises, his son Udhayanidhi has been telling they had kept 90 per cent of poll promises. Which is true? Are you befooling the people? But surely, the people will certainly teach you a lesson in the polls,” he said.





Earlier, EPS during his campaign in Thanjavur recalled that Chief Minister Stalin was telling that the Pongal festival gift of Rs 2,500, which was disbursed by the AIADMK government, was inadequate.





“Even in the Pongal gift packs, the DMK government had swindled Rs 410 crore and never had fulfilled any poll promises,” Palaniswami alleged.