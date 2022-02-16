DMK got Cauvery share for Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government betrayed farming community, but the DMK, a friend of farmers, fought for Cauvery rights and got water for the state, said Chief Minister MK Stalin during a virtual campaign for urban body polls in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.





Addressing the candidates and cadre, Chief Minister Stalin said soon after forming the government, steps were initiated to open Mettur dam on its customary date of June 12 after ensuring the completion of desilt works, which was carried out at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The works were carried out till the tail end region.





The target of paddy cultivation for the current year was fixed at 18.53 lakh acre but beyond the target, cultivation has been undertaken in an area of 20.13 lakh acre and this is definitely an achievement, Stalin claimed.





He said that in the past eight months, several projects have been introduced for the benefit of Delta districts. “We have completed several projects like, modern rice mill, marriage halls, cattle feed factory at Pudukkudi and thus we prove that we are always with the farmers,” the CM added.





Pointing out that the DMK has been carrying out the legal fight for the Cauvery rights and got the verdict in favour of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said that the DMK was the only party that fought for the establishment of Cauvery Regulation Committee and got the due share of water from Karnataka, he said and added “Though we secured the rights, the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government missed 14.75 tmcft due from Karnataka without initiating steps.”





Meanwhile, the DMK is on an expulsion spree of rebels. On Tuesday, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced the expulsion of nearly five dozen party workers in Vellore (Central), Thanjavur (North and south), Nagapattinam (south), Tirupur (Central and East) and Thoothukudi (north) districts.