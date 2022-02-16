Covid restrictions lifted, prisoners across TN allowed to have visitors once a week

Chennai :

Relaxing the restrictions for inmates of all prisons in the State to meet their kin due to the fall in Covid cases, the Prison Department said they would meet prisoners once a week.





From Wednesday, visitors would be allowed in prison premises from 9 am to 4 pm on all days except Saturdays and Sundays, and gazetted holidays.





Also, two visitors per prisoner would be allowed. All they have to do is to submit their double dose vaccination certificate or the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before the prison visit.





The department had completely stopped allowing visitors to meet inmates from January 13 after the sudden spike in pandemic cases. Later, partial relaxations were introduced from February 8 under which an inmate was allowed to meet one visitor once in 15 days.