Revision test paper leak: CEO of Tiruvannamalai district suspended

Tiruvannamalai :

The Chief Education Officer of Tiruvannamalai S Arulselvam was suspended by the School Education Department on Tuesday over the leakage of Class 10, 12 revision exam question papers. Arulselvam was set to retire soon.





The suspension took district officials by surprise as many heard of it only though the media while both Collector B Murugesh and the CEO were in the process of reviewing a school in the town.





The suspension cited dereliction of duty following question papers for the revision exam being leaked and uploaded on social media a few days ago. The investigation also revealed that the papers were leaked from two schools in Tiruvannamalai district.





It was found that Arulselvam had violated rules for the distribution of question papers. The CEO has to store the exam papers in strong rooms, and hand the papers over to schools on the days of the exams. But reports stated that in Tiruvannamalai, Arulselvam handed over the test papers to the schools directly before the exams.