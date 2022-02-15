Tamil Nadu: CBI begins Lavanya suicide case probe

Chennai :

Amidst the ongoing political drama in the state over the suicide of 17-year-old school girl Lavanya, the CBI, special crime cell, Chennai on Tuesday registered a case in connection with the incident and started the probe.





The case has been registered under IPC sections of 305 (abetment of suicide), 511 (attempt to steal) and juvenile justice act, based on FIR registered at Thirukattupalli police station in Thanajavur on January 16, this year.





The CBI has also named Sagaya Mary, warden of the hostel, where the girl student, 17, committed suicide. She was a student of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Michaelpatti, near Thirukattupalli. Quoting the victim, the FIR says her hostel warden Sister Sagaya Mary used to take her to an office at Karumandapam, Trichy in connection with matters relating to running of the school hostel. Sister used to ask her and other students to clean the hostel and do work like removing grass from ground, cleaning of premises using water, etc. Hence, she could not concentrate on her studies.





While she was in mental stress due to this, on 9 January after attending to work, since she was being asked to do more and more work and was also getting scolded, got vexed and consumed pesticide, she had told the police, the FIR said.





As she was omitting, she was taken to hospital and the girl died on 19 January after which the BJP has alleged that she committed suicide due to attempt and harassment by warden for religious conversion. The probe into the suicide was subsequently handed over to the CBI by high court.