Fuel subsidy for agriculture is a state policy, Madras HC dismisses PIL

Chennai :

The Madras HC has dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the state government to provide subsidised fuel to farmers along the lines of Karnataka and Bihar.





The bench led by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a PIL filed by Ayya from Palayamkottai.





The plea stated that "the Tamil Nadu government in its state Budget 2021-22 has recommended mechanised modes of agriculture to the farmers, which requires petrol and diesel. The astronomical fuel costs are an additional burden to the already steep production cost tillers are incurring.





"Despite a fuel price ceiling capped by the Union government, the state levies a VAT and cess on it. The bench should direct the state government to provide fuel subsidy for farmers like followed in Bihar, Karnataka and TN fishermen", the plea sought.





Hearing the PIL, the bench observed that providing fuel subsidy is purely a state policy and the courts cannot direct a government to do so, and dismissed the plea.