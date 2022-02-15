Tue, Feb 15, 2022

Van runs into pilgrims in Tiruchy, 3 dead

Published: Feb 15,2022

Two men, a woman died on the spot and four others were injured.

Representative image.
Chennai:
A van loaded with vegetables ran into a crowd of pilgrims in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Devotees of Samayapuram temple were taking a pilgrimage on foot when the fateful incident took place.

Sekar (35), Thirunavukkarasu (24) and an unidentified woman died on the spot, while four others were injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police.

A case has been filed on the accident and the investigation is on.

