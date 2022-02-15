3 held for stealing money from temple hundis in Nellai district

Madurai :

Three persons were arrested in Tirunelveli district for stealing money from a temple hundi at VK Puram. The incident occurred at Pula Madan Temple in Kodarankulam early on Sunday and those held responsible for it were arrested on Sunday night itself, sources said. Those arrested have been identified as Mathan (26), Raj (23) and Muthukumar (21). They belong to Ullasanagar. On learning about the incident, VK Puram police inspected the spot and held inquiries. Investigations revealed that a local man found the three persons running away from the temple at around 5 am. Based on a complaint lodged by Sudalaimuthu (69), temple priest, a case was filed. The accused had a role in stealing a hundi in Esakiamman Temple at Kodarankulam too. Besides, cash of Rs 1,000 was seized from them, sources said.



