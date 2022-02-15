On Valentine’s Day, 14 couples tie the knot in Vellore temple

Vellore :

As the day was auspicious for marriages, there was quite a crowd at the temple and the 14 couples were married in the early hours. However, while families of the 14 couples were celebrating, another marriage at the Nagadevathai Temple nearby failed as the bride at the last minute refused to marry the groom. The girl from Tirupattur were to be married with the boy from Vellore, when suddenly she revealed that she had no intention of marrying him. While the groom and his family were shocked by the girl’s sudden announcement, relatives went into damage control mode and started advising the girl against her ill-timed move and demanded to know why she had not spoken up earlier. Finally, all left the temple when the girl refused to change her mind.



