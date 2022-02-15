Cong, Left slam EPS over ‘1 nation, 1 election’ remark

Chennai :

While a strong reaction from the ruling DMK was understandable, the AIADMK joint coordinator has faced the fury of DMK’s allies for his endorsement of the election policy of the BJP and critique of the DMK on NEET issue.





Congress MPs S Jothimani and Karti P Chidambaram have responded in kind to Palaniswami’s political views. Jothimani has humbled even DMK spokespersons by suggesting that the AIADMK would do well to merge with the BJP.





Campaigning for the secular party candidates in Karur, Jothimani took exception to AIADMK’s boycott of the all-party meet on NEET and said that if the AIADMK would boycott the meeting, barely an hour after BJP announced its decision, the party would do well to merge itself with the BJP.





Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram offered a sample of his sarcasm to the AIADMK and said that Palaniswami would not become CM again even after 270 new moon days. His astrologer might have said something to appease him, but he (Palaniswami) will not become CM again.





A few days ago, the state units of Left parties, especially its secretaries had questioned the ideological position of the AIADMK. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan had directly wondered if the AIADMK, which runs a party in the name of Anna, has subscribed to the ideology of the BJP. For its part, the DMK has proclaimed more than once that they would not be cowed down by such intimidation.





Even on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who addressed party workers through a virtual conference from Chennai, said the DMK has seen MISA and it would not be intimidated by such petty threats.