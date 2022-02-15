Stalin, a strong leader: Thiruma

Chennai :

“The AIADMK does not have strong leadership and so even before the talks for the urban local body elections, the alliance partners such as PMK and BJP went away. Unlike AIADMK, DMK has strong leadership in the form of Chief Minister MK Stalin who is carrying the alliance together. Stalin has the right approach in dealing with alliance partners and accommodates all alliance parties,” said Thirumavalavan, during the election campaign in Chennai.





Moreover, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan alleged that the AIADMK government did not hold the local bodies polls for the narrow purpose of seeking selfish gain. “A SPA led by the DMK emerged to restore the deteriorating democracy in the hands of communal, sectarian and casteist forces,” he said.