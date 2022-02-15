DMK candidate for Watrap ward 2 dies

Madurai :

A 43-year-old candidate Muthaiya, who filed his nomination to contest for the post of councillor from ward 2 of Watrap town panchayat, in Virudhunagar district, died of cardiac arrest early on Monday. He represented DMK Earlier, during campaigning he suffered chest pain and was admitted to Watrap GH, where he died despite treatment, sources said. After he’s declared dead, Returning Officer of Watrap town panchayat Ravishankar announced that polling in the ward, has been postponed.



