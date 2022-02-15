80,000 paddy bags yet to be procured in DPCs, says OPS

Chennai :

In a statement, he said that the state had issued notifications early this year assuring compensation for farmers hit by floods. Only those farmers who had lost their crops in October and November rains have been audited and covered for the relief, OPS said.





Panneerselvam also pointed out that farmers, who were hit by the downpour in December and January, were yet to be enumerated and included in the flood relief scheme. In the Delta districts of Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai alone more than 10 lakh acres are under cultivation and of this 1.5 lakh acres have been affected by floods.





Besides the flood damage, the state had also slowed down the procurement of paddy through DPCs. The state on a daily basis should procure at least 1,500 paddy bags and take steps to protect the food grains of farmers, OPS said seeking the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin.