Kayalpattinam sheds ‘independents only’ mode

Madurai :

Even though Kayalpattinam is a stronghold of DMK, the party fielded its candidates as ‘independents’ since when Kayalpattinam was a town panchayat, MS Mohammed Salih, resident of Appa Palli Street said on Monday. This time the party has made up its mind to field candidates in all wards here and received their expressions of interests earlier. But, since the Kayalpattinam Muslim United Council requested the party to give up the battle, the party has come down to contest from six wards on party symbol, he said.





According to S Syed Abdur Rahman, former chairman of the municipality, there’s a tradition in Kayalpattinam, where no people followed political system, be it the ruling party or the Opposition or else the Muslim League, only independent candidates contested and won. But, it seems the tradition has been broken in the run up to the polls, he said.





A resident of Thaika Street, MM Mujahid Ali, said let us keep politics out of it, but now everybody wants a storm water channel in the entire Kayalpattinam.





MW Hameed Rifai, another resident from Nainar Street, said the Government Hospital in Kayalpattinam still needs to be upgraded while the government had allotted funds for the development.





Sources said since independent candidates after winning, joined political parties of their interest in the middle of their tenure, parties made a stand to field their own candidates this time.





The municipality comprises a total of 18 wards with eligible voters of around 36,500, sources said. Among the total wards, the DMK led coalition had the opportunity to contest from wards one, two, three, 10 and 17, while CPM, its ally from ward 9. On the other hand, AIADMK has fielded its candidate from ward -17, which goes to a three cornered contest with BJP candidate in the fray. Apart from these, the BJP is also facing the election from ward 2 in the municipality, sources said.