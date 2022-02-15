Woman jumps into well with two children over family dispute, all dead

Coimbatore :

A 30-year-old woman committed suicide along with her two children by jumping into a well in Salem over family issues on Monday. According to police, Maragatham, 30, wife of Prabakaran, 32 and their two children Selvaganapathy, 7 and Gokulakrishnan, 5 took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband. Police said Maragatham suspected her husband of having an affair with a woman working in his old plastic scrap company. She had frequent quarrels with him over the issue. On Monday, Prabakaran had gone to work, when Maragatham took her two children to a nearby well, which was around 80 feet deep in a farm, and jumped into it. On receiving information, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the well. Theevattipatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.



