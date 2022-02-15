Ex-Chief Secretary appears before Aruna Jagadeesan panel in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The Commission is probing the police firing, which occurred on May 22 in 2018 when people in large numbers were marching towards the Collectorate in Thoothukudi in protest against Sterlite Copper plant. The Commission during its 36th sitting, inquired the former chief secretary, who’s summoned as one of the key witnesses, for a long time until 2.45 pm. Earlier, Vaidyanathan reached the inquiry office at around 10 am. During the sitting, Additional Director General of Police Vijayakumar was also inquired lasting till 7 pm, sources said. The firing claimed the lives of 13 people and left several others, who took part in the rally, injured.



