AIADMK sacks rebels, accuses SEC of ‘inaction’

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the dismissal of 42 office-bearers for anti-party activities.





According to AIADMK sources, most of the office-bearers were former councillors and ward secretaries. They also stripped 35 office-bearers of of party posts across the state for not showing keen interest in poll duty.





The AIADMK had also intensified its campaign against the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for not attending to the complaints lodged against DMK functionaries.





“Even as former CMs OPS and EPS have started targeting the SEC, party’s legal wing and former law minister CVe Shanmugham had accused the SEC of helping the DMK to kidnap AIADMK candidates and also thwart campaign of the Opposition. This is a serious allegation that has to be investigated in detail,” opined political commentator S Agneeswaran. More than 14,000 nominations were withdrawn in 48 hours which was over 20 per cent and this should be probed.





“We are collecting the details of the police excess and the party is keenly watching the areas where democracy has been misused by the ruling party. The cancellation of Kadambur town panchayat polls is a clear case of misuse of power and we will take legal steps to expose the DMK,” said former AIADMK MLA K Srinivasan. Our party workers are reaching out to the SEC, local police and the Governor’s office, he added.