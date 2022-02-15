Van with utensils seized, tension grips Kovai

Coimbatore :

Acting on information, the AIADMK cadres led by its spokesperson S Kalyanasundaram seized an abandoned goods carrier with gift utensils at Sugunapuram near Kuniamuthur around 11pm on Sunday. They also gathered before Kuniamuthur police station and raised slogans alleging that the DMK cadres have kept these gift items to bribe voters. As they refused to leave, police arrested 10 persons, including Kalyanasundaram and took them to Ramanathapuram police station, where a large number of party men gathered in the morning triggering tension.





AIADMK MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani demanded the release of the arrested party men. Later the AIADMK MLAs submitted a petition to District Collector GS Sameeran and City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar alleging that police have been foisting false cases against the AIADMK functionaries.





“The DMK has brought rowdies from Chennai and Karur to Coimbatore for the urban local body polls to threaten voters and assault AIADMK cadres. The police have foisted false cases against AIADMK functionaries for raising a complaint of distribution of gifts and cash to voters in ward 90 in Kuniamuthur,” he said.





They also sought the intervention of these authorities for peaceful conduct of the polls and unbiased action against the violators.