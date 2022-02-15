Vellore AIADMK candidates cutting down on expenses

Vellore :

AIADMK candidates in Vellore have started slowly cutting down on election expenditures. This sudden change may be due to fear of loss in the polls as the ruling DMK is aggressive in campaign and its strategies, attribute political observers.They point out that while DMK candidates goes with a big team for campaigning, AIADMK aspirants are accompanied by a handful. As the AIADMK candidates are not provided funds by the party, many, who promised to spend in lakhs during interview for poll tickets, have now sought money on interest from private financiers, party sources said. “So they are trying to cut the expenses to ensure their debt burden is not huge,” an AIADMK functionary said. This has resulted in a situation “where we will find it difficult to get booth agents for the 400 plus booths within Vellore Corporation limits itself,” he added. Gifts and cash for votes is also adding to their owes.



