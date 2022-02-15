False cases won’t scare our cadre, says EPS

Coimbatore :

Campaigning in Coimbatore, the AIADMK leader said the DMK, which has lost its popularity, has been foisting false cases and creating trouble, unable to challenge AIADMK directly in the polls.





“If you have guts, fight with us directly. The AIADMK will not remain a spectator, if DMK threatens us by foisting false cases. Gift items for distribution have arrived in Coimbatore by 70 lorries. When the AIADMK functionaries stopped its distribution, they were booked by police at the behest of DMK,” he said.





Reiterating that NEET was introduced by the Congress-DMK alliance, Palaniswami said, “Stalin challenged for a debate on the issue, and I accepted. Thereafter, Stalin didn’t give a reply. I am ready to come anywhere for the debate.”





Stating that the polls will prove that Coimbatore is the fort of AIADMK, the AIADMK leader said the DMK thinks of gaining victory by involving in irregularities. “But it will never happen. The AIADMK will work to oust this corporate company from Tamil Nadu,” he said.