DMK stopped Smart City works due to lack of commission: Annamalai

Coimbatore :

“The Smart City schemes announced in 2014 were stopped halfway through as the DMK government works only on taking a 30 per cent commission for the projects,” he said, while campaigning in Tirupur on Monday.





Stating that works executed in local bodies are funded through schemes of the Central government, Annamalai said the BJP has been contesting alone in the urban local body polls to take the Centre’s welfare projects directly to people without issues of corruption and bribe.





Pointing out people desire the eight year rule of BJP to continue at the Centre for another 80 years, whereas they are fed up of DMK within eight months, Annamalai said that a state party like DMK can deliver only for the next four years, but BJP can fulfill the requirements for next 40 years.



