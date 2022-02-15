New cases drop below 2,000 in TN

Chennai :

Chennai added the highest number cases (341), followed by Coimbatore with 305 and Chengalpattu 116 cases, while the other districts reported less than 100 new cases. Till date, the total number of cases in the State has reached to 34,37,896.





Thanks to the fall in new cases in almost all the districts, active cases dropped to 35,951 on Monday. Chennai accounts for 5,746 active cases, and Coimbatore 5,303. Tamil Nadu notified 17 deaths, taking the toll to 37,932.





Meanwhile, the number of samples tested went below 1 lakh, with only 93,295 being tested in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate in the State now stands at 2.2 per cent.