Full, partial cancellation of suburban trains

Chennai :

Nellore – Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 10.15 am, Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 7.50 am, Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU Special leaving Chennai Central at 05.20 am, Sullurupeta – MMC MEMU Special leaving Sullurupeta at 12.35 pm, Avadi – MMC MEMU local leaving Avadi at 4.25 am and MMC - Avadi MEMU local leaving MMC at 9.15 pm on February 22 will be fully cancelled.





Train no 12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express scheduled to leave Karaikkudi at 5.05 am on February 16 will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. The train will not run between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore. Train no 12635 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 1.40 pm on February 16 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu. The train will commence journey from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 2.40 pm.





Train No 12711 Vijayawada – Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini Express scheduled to leave Vijayawada at 6.10 am on February 22 will be partially cancelled between Gudur and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The Train will not run between Gudur and Dr MGR Chennai Central.





Train no 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.10 pm on February 22 is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Gudur. The train will commence Journey from Gudur at its scheduled departure time of 4.20 pm, a statement from SR said.





Besides these, at least half a dozen express trains would be diverted and a few would be short terminated owing to the line block, it added.