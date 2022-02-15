Rs 20 crore dues: Thanjai corpn razes illegal buildings

Thiruchirapalli :

The iconic Sri Sudarsana Sabha, constructed in an area of 40,793 sq ft and opened on Dec 14, 1927, was leased for 99 years to KR Ramanathan, a DMK functionary.





Though cultural events took place for several years, several shops including a bar, bakery and eateries were constructed on its premises in due course of time but the civic administration did not receive any money as rent. Since there was a backlog of Rs 20 crore in rent as well as taxes to Thanjavur corporation, the officials sealed the sabha recently.





Meanwhile, to take possession of the prime location, the civic administration decided to demolish the construction from the spot.Accordingly, on Monday, the illegal structures like the bar, eatery and bakery were demolished by the corporation staff. District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Corporation Commissioner Saravana Kumar and Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya were present at the spot along with more than 100 police personnel to avert any untoward incident.