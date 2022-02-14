LIC: Stalin slams Centre for its 'selling spree', urges roll back

An ideal government shall build institutions instead of involving itself in a selling spree. I urge the Union Govt to roll-back this ill-thought-out decision and save LIC India,'' he added.
LIC over the years has catered to the needs of crores of Indians, earned their trust and has provided social security with its efficient functioning. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bctqaaY7CP— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 14, 2022
The Union Govt's act of filing DRHP with SEBI to sell 5% of its stakes is undoubtedly a move towards privatisation and quite undesirable.
It goes without saying that this is neither in the interests of our people nor the organisation. (2/3)
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 14, 2022
An ideal government shall build institutions instead of involving itself in a selling spree. I urge the Union Govt to roll-back this ill-thought-out decision and save @LICIndiaForever. (3/3)— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 14, 2022
