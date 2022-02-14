Wind pattern change, TN ghats districts to receive rain

Chennai :

As the wind pattern changed to easterly side, and there is a variation in the direction speed, south and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu to receive rains for the next two days, said the regional meteorological center on Monday. Also, Chennai is likely to get light showers in some areas.





"Though after February 15, only dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, now there is a change in the wind pattern from northerly to easterly wind, and there is a variation in the direction speed. So, southern, western ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu expected to get moderate rains for the next 48 hours," said P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai.





"However, the rest of the state to be dry for the next two days. And from February 17 mainly dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area," he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum temperature in the city went up during the daytime for the past two days. So, the sky condition to be cloudy, and some areas in Chennai to experience light rains for the next 48 hours.





On Monday, the maximum temperature in the city increased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24.1 degrees Celsius and 22.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





A weather blogger said, "For the next three-four days isolated places over southern districts of Tamil Nadu to get light rains, and western ghats districts are expected to receive moderate rains later in the evening. But, rest of the state would mostly remain dry."