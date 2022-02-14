Stalin: Rs 1,000 for homemakers soon

Chennai :

Addressing party workers of Dindigul through video conference for the February 19 urban local body elections, Stalin said, “We have many tasks ahead. Tamil Nadu should be rescued from ten years of disaster. Pawned rights of the state should be retrieved. Schemes should be implemented for the future. The financial mess caused by Palaniswami -Panneerselvam drama company should be slowly rescued. They have emptied the state exchequer by causing Rs 5 lakh crore debt.”



