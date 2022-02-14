Kamal to campaign in Madurai, Coimbatore

Chennai :

After a brief hour-long campaign at Mandaveli on February 6, Haasan did not hold any campaign in support of his party candidates in the city or elsewhere. With the urban local bodies polls scheduled to be held on February 19, major political parties DMK led alliance and AIADMK have intensified their campaign with all their top leaders seeking support for their candidates. DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin is holding virtual campaigns while his Cabinet ministers are camping in their districts. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami are campaigning separately for their party candidates.





Unlike Dravidian majors, Kamal Haasan is the only known face in the Makkal Needhi Maiam who could get votes for his party candidates. “There is no doubt that our party chief is the face of our campaign. In this poll, we are focusing on certain areas to emerge victorious based on votes polled in previous elections. Our leader will be in Madurai and Coimbatore on February 15 and 16 respectively,” said a party leader.





The MNM leader added that all other office bearers are involved in campaign highlighting party’s manifesto and promise of honesty. “Our main poll plank is turning urban local bodies into a people’s participatory one through holding area sabha and ward committee meetings like grama sabha in the village panchayats,” he said.