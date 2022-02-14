Reconsider support for AIADMK: CPM

Chennai :

While addressing the Urban Local Bodies campaign at Karur, Palaniswami had said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly election could be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.





In a tweet, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that by echoing the slogan of “one nation, one election”, Palaniswami has implicitly expressed his desire for the dissolution of DMK regime. “Even after a series of defeats from the Parliamentary polls to rural local body polls, his lust for power has not diminished, “ he wrote.





Noting that PM’s rhetoric of ‘one nation, one election’ is his daydream, not the constitution, he said that Palaniswami is twisting ropes in support of Modi’s dictatorial desire.





“His speech is not only supporting anti-federalism but disrespecting the electoral verdict of the state people, “ he said, adding that the state people would not be a mute spectator to his campaign supporting BJP’s policies despite breaking alliance with the saffron party for the ensuing polls.