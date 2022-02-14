PMK’s ‘New Urban Agenda’ election manifesto released

Chennai :

“PMK’s manifesto focusses on giving importance to urban public transport and zero wastes. If PMK is voted to power we will implement integrated urban transport system taking inspiration from Japan”, said Anbumani, after releasing the manifesto in the election campaign, in Chennai.





The election manifesto focusses on 50 different topics with importantance given to public transport, roads, disposal of wastes, creating water resources, safety of women and children and protection of environment.





Anbumani said that before 42 years water from Cooum was used for temple purposes but now the water has turned into a sewage and the Rajya Sabha MP blamed the two Dravidian parties for Cooum river turning into a sewage.





“Both parties (DMK and AIADMK) have allotted more than Rs 10,000 cr to restore Cooum river but no steps have been taken towards restoring the water body”, said Anbumani.





Anbumani further said that Pallikaranai Marsh has the capacity to observe huge quantities of water in Chennai but more than 5,000 hectares of the marsh land has been encroached, most by government departments.