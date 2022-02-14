People yearn for a change in TN, says BJP leader Annamalai

Coimbatore :

Addressing a campaign in Coimbatore on Sunday, Annamalai said people desire for a change as they have benefitted out of the schemes introduced by the central government. “This election is going to be a contest between BJP and DMK. Its allies like communists and Congress parties are contesting in a few seats thrown away by the DMK,” he said and added that that CM Stalin has resorted to virtual campaigns out of fear that people will ask him, ‘where is that Rs 1000’ promised to women. Later while campaigning in the Nilgiris, the BJP leader sought an apology from the CM for his ‘unnecessary’ remarks on issue of prorogue in West Bengal Assembly.



