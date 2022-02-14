DMK man arrested for attacking BJP candidate

Chennai :

According to the police, the injured BJP man Palani was contesting from the 44 ward of Tambaram corporation and was engaged in campaigning Kalaimagal street in Kuppusamy Nagar.





At that time Karthik under the influence of alcohol attacked Palani with a brick and injured him on his head. After administering stitches for his wound on his head, Palani lodged a complaint with Chitlapakkam police station. The police after a preliminary probe had arrested Karthik under two IPC sections.





BJP leader heckled in Vellore during campaign





Vellore North police whisked away BJP minority wing national secretary Syed Ibrahim @ Vellore Ibrahim following he being heckled when he started to canvass for the saffron party at Sarbanamedu in Vellore town on Sunday. As soon as he started to speak, local muslims in the area said that he can’t talk to them as he was canvassing for the BJP which was against the minority community.





When arguments started police stepped and took him away to the Vellore North police station where Ibrahim gave a complaint about being prevented from campaigning though he had sought and received permission to campaign at four points in Vellore town. It may be recalled that a few days earlier he faced a similar situation at Podanur in Coimbatore where too Muslims objected to his canvassing support for the BJP.