UGC issues guidelines on physical classes

Chennai :

UGC Secretary Rajinish Jain, in his circular to all the vice-chancellors of the universities, said, according to the present situation on the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission has been constantly monitoring the academic activities in HEIs affected by pandemic and has issued appropriate guidelines from time to time in respect of academic calendar.





He said examinations of the advisories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns were available on the UGC portal.





However, Rajnish Jain said as per the request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was further instructed to the management for all the universities and its affiliated colleges to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at all times and at all places in the institutions or other institutions of HEIs.





“Keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 in their respective region, the HEIs may open campuses, conduct classes, and examinations in offline or online or blended following COVID appropriate behaviour and necessary protocols and guidelines issued by the central and State government from time to time,” he added.