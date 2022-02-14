State Assembly may also be prorogued like WB, warns EPS

Coimbatore :

Addressing a campaign in Salem on Sunday, Palaniswami said the governor may prorogue Assembly here in future, on the lines of West Bengal Assembly, if DMK is involved in irregularities. “The AIADMK will also not remain mute spectator, if DMK thinks of winning the polls through fraudulent means,” he said.





Claiming that Tamil Nadu could witness Assembly polls under ‘one nation, one election’, the AIADMK leader said the DMK would be in power only for another 27 months. “The anti-people DMK will not last long as the state Assembly polls is expected to be held along with next parliamentary polls under one nation, one election. The DMK has lost its popularity within nine months. When the assembly polls are held, AIADMK will come back to power,” he said.





Taking a strong dig at Chief Minister, the AIADMK leader said, DMK does not have the guts to oppose directly. “Therefore, Stalin has not come to meet people to seek votes. Once again, DMK is trying to win by betrayal and through irregular means,” he said.





Pointing out that the people are in anger against the DMK for failing to fulfill promises, EPS urged them to teach a befitting lesson in local body polls.