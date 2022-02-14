Cases below 500 in all districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The cases dropped below 500 in all the districts and the highest of 461 was reported in Chennai, followed by Coimbatore at 432 and Chengalpattu 208. The rest of the TN districts had less than 100 cases.





The active cases declined to 41,699 with the highest of 6,554 active cases in Chennai, followed by 5,937 in Coimbatore.





With 1,00,173 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State stood at 2.7 per cent. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Coimbatore at 6.2 per cent TPR, while Chennai stood at 3.5 per cent and Tirupur 4.7 per cent.





A total of 11 deaths due to the pandemic virus was reported in the State, taking the toll to 37,915. At least 8,229 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries so far to 33,56,648.