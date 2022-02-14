Rose exports slump, but blooms in domestic mkt

Coimbatore :

Rose exports have dropped drastically for this Valentine’s Day in Tamil Nadu’s rose production hub of Krishnagiri district. The dip in exports is attributed to a steep increase in freight charges. However, the farmers aren’t complaining as demand for flowers has shot up considerably in the domestic market following the easing of lockdown curbs and picking up of the wedding season.





“Demand has soared both in the domestic and export market as Valentine’s Day falls on a working day. But high freight charges are causing hardships in the export business. To send a flower consignment to Malaysia, the freight charges have almost tripled from Rs 65 per kg in the previous years to Rs 180 per kg. Hence, the farmers are not forthcoming as currently, profit margins remain the same in both export and domestic market,” said Bala Siva Prasad, Director of National Horticulture Board and president of Hosur Small Farmers Association.





A premium quality cut rose stem fetches Rs 15 to Rs 22 in the export market and its price remains the same in the domestic market also. “Exports have shrunk from 50 lakh cut flower stems during pre-COVID times to 18 to 20 lakh this season. Premium red rose varieties like ‘Top Secret’ constitute 90% of exports, while baby pink, dark pink and white ‘Avalanche’ occupy the remaining chunk,” added Bala Siva Prasad.





Floriculturists said last year when the pandemic was at its peak, the exports crashed to 15 lakh stems of flowers and prices also plunged to Rs 12 to Rs 14 per stem. This year production dipped by 30 per cent due to the heavy spread of downy mildew disease in rose plants and unfavourable climatic conditions, which caused early blooming and forced harvest several days before the requirement.





“Despite these issues, we have no qualms due to better price realisation in the domestic market,” said R Harikrishnan, a farmer from Hosur.