Team of four Amrita University students top HACK’E’LTH 2021

Amrita University students with their mentor after winning the first prize

Chennai :

A TEAM of four students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), Coimbatore, won the 1st prize at HACK’E’LTH 2021. The 8-week programme GE HACK-E-LTH hackathon was conducted between the months of September 2021 and December 2021 and provided an opportunity for students to work on real-time business challenges under the mentorship of GE digital tech experts and build innovative technologies and solutions that can be integrated with our Digital Technology products.





The winning project focused on exploring the use of Amazon Personalise to upgrade the current GE Healthcare E-Commerce website.





The prototype project was evaluated by a panel of senior technology leaders and was highly appreciated by the jury at SynerGEevent organised by GE Healthcare, and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs. The team – Arun Joshua Thomas, Sandeep Rajakrishnan, Samyuktha TH, and Vighnesh Shankar were mentored by Prasanna Hebbar, Principal Software Architect at GE Healthcare, and Bhaskaran, Head – Technical (Learning & Development – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham).





Commenting about the students winning the award, Bhaskaran, Head – Technical (Learning & Development – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham) said, “We are very proud of our students who have worked extremely hard to complete this amazing project that will improve user experience and customer delight.





The idea was to explore Amazon Personalise Application Programming Interface (API) to generate personalized recommendations based on clickstream data. As part of eCommerce Personalisation, the team generated personalized recommendations which recommended products based on popular products, browsing history.