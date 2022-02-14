Mary statue destroyed in Kilpennathur

Tiruvannamalai :

A statue of Mary in a small grotto in front of Mary’s church in Kilpennathur near Tiruvannamalai was found destroyed on Sunday. People wondered whether there was a communal angle to destruction. The destroyed statue was noticed by devotees who came to the church for mass on Sunday morning. The glass panes of a car in a nearby street were also found broken. Kilpennathur police pulled in one Viji (39) of Nariyamangalam village who confessed to the deed done while drunk. Police also said that he was also mentally unstable.



