Rivers to be interlinked in TN: Murugan

Coimbatore :

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said that central government has taken up interlinking of rivers to fulfill irrigational needs of Tamil Nadu. “The interlinking of Godavari, Pennar and Cauvery rivers will help to fulfill irrigational requirements of people,” he said in Coimbatore. Elaborating on welfare announcements in the union budget, Murugan said that the budget has given special focus to increase exports through ‘Make in India’ project and telecast education programmes for class one to plus two through 200 channels under E-Vidya scheme.



