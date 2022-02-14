Forest watcher found murdered in Bodi

Madurai :

A woman employed in the Department of Forests in Theni district was found dead in a house at Bodinayakanur on Sunday. The deceased victim was identified as Saranya (27), a native of Madurai, employed as Forest watcher under widow quota. The Bodi Town police, after being alerted, inspected the spot and held enquiries. Probe revealed that the victim maintained an illegal affair with V Thirumurugan (27), resident of Anupanadi, Madurai and the man, a cop, is suspected to have killed Saranya. Meanwhile, Thirumurugan surrendered before the Keerathurai police in Madurai on Sunday confessing that he killed her.



