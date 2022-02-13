Opposition parties' CMs convention soon out of Delhi , Mamata dials Stalin over WB Assembly prorogation

Chennai :

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dialled Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and had a conversation over the prorogation of West Bengal Assembly.





She also brought up plans to hold a convention of opposition parties' Chief Ministers out of Delhi, to which Stalin had assured DMK's commitment to uphold State autonomy.





In his tweet, CM Stalin said that "Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs".







Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022





He continued, "I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!".





Stalin earlier had condemned the act of WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as unbecoming of "the exalted post". He said "the 'symbolic' head of the state should be a role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other".





Replying to TN CM's statement, Guv Dhankar said that Stalin had made a "harsh remark" which is not "fact based".









What happened in West Bengal?





The prolonged bitterness between the West Bengal state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar hit a new low when he prorogued the WB Assembly ahead of the crucial budget session scheduled either for late February or early March. The ruling Trinamool Congress party had called the act as "overstepping the constitutional powers".





What is prorogation?





Prorogation is a power conferred to a state's Governor to discontinue a session without dissolving the Assembly, under Article 174. Dhankar defending his decision had said he took the call following the WB government's recommendation.