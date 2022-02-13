Classes for first year MBBS and BDS students in TN starts from tomorrow: DME

Chennai :

Directorate of Medical Education has announced that the classes for first year MBBS and BDS students will commence from Monday (14/02/2022). In the circular issued by the medical education body, it was informed that the classes will begun under the guidelines of National Medical Commission.





The circular has listed out Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for students in the campus. Accordingly, the students aren't supposed to gather in crowds in library, canteens should not exceed 50 pc occupancy, no cultural events or other functions should take place in colleges and the college authorities must ensure that the students are fully vaccinated.





It was informed that students who have secured admission under the 7.5 percent horizontal quota, reserved for government students, should not apply for scholarship as their expenses are covered by the government.





The counselling for medical aspirants were held in three phases, for special categories on January 27, for government students on January 28 and the general counselling was held on January 30.