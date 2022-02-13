Stalin, Dhankar in war of words, WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

While Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act of proroguing the Assembly is 'without any propriety', the latter said the House was prorogued at the government's request and that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's remark was harsh and not based on fact.
The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. (1/2)— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022
WB Gu Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial@rajbhavan_tnhttps://t.co/A8WI28j2NSpic.twitter.com/CReAqvaGFj— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 13, 2022
