Voter list of ward 8 in Vellore carries name in Telugu

Vellore :

Vellore corporation officials were totally flummoxed at the appearance of the name of a voter and that of his father in Telugu while other details in the voter list are in Tamil, sources said.





Vellore AIADMK urban district secretary SRK Appu who noticed this discrepancy when checking additions to the voters list immediately sent a complaint through WhatsApp to the state election commissioner, Vellore district collector and Vellore corporation commissioner. But there was no response.





The name and list pertain to ward 8, Bharathinagar in Tharapadavedu which along with ward 7 will not go to the polls as only DMK candidates are in the fray while rival candidates have either withdrawn or had their nominations rejected.





Appu told the reporter that the additional list contains 22 additions and 10 deletions totalling 1731 new voters for ward 8. “The name in Telugu reveals the casual attitude of poll officials who do not check the lists properly.”





When contacted Vellore corporation commissioner Ashok Kumar’s PA that they had not received any indication of this anomaly and asked the reporter to forward a copy to him.