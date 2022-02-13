NIA raids Khilafat movement case suspects’ homes in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out simultaneous searches at the houses of three men in Thanjavur over their suspected links with Khilafat movement, for reportedly spreading false propaganda against the Hindu religion and seized documents, including Aadhar card and their mobile phones.





Sources said that Abdul Kadhar from Madurai, a member from the Khilafat movement, who had reportedly spread propaganda against Hindu religion in social media and attempted to disrupt the public peace and sovereignty besides conducting a series of meetings to promote the movement, was arrested a year back by the NIA team. Later, the team arrested Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur for his association with the Khilafat movement and conspiring to establish IS (Islamic State) unit in Tamil Nadu. The conspiracy meetings were held by Bahrudeen in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Erode, Salem and Thanjavur districts.





Based on the interrogation with them, on Saturday, the NIA sleuths searched the houses of Abdul Khader (49) and Mohammed Yasin (30) from Keezhavasal in Thaikkal street and Ahamed (47) from the Cauvery Nagar from 5.30 am. The searches went on till 10 am. The team seized the mobile phones, Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID and various other documents.





When raids were conducted on Abdul Khadar and Mohammed Yasin’s houses, around 100 Muslim residents from the locality gathered and raised slogans against the NIA team. They also attempted to besiege the officials. However, a police team, led by the ADSP Brinda, foiled their attempts.