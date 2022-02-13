Tamil Nadu Covid cases drop to below 3K, Daily TPR at 2.9 per cent

Chennai :

Cases of Covid-19 dropped below 3,000 in Tamil Nadu, logging 2,812 fresh cases on Saturday. The total number of cases so far in the State now counts 34,33,966.





The highest number of 546 cases were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore had 523 cases. At least 238 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 169 in Tirupur.





As many as 1,02,104 persons were tested for the virus in the State and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 2.9 per cent. While Coimbatore had the highest TPR of 7 per cent, followed by 5.5 per cent in Tirupur, Chennai recorded a 3.6 per cent positivity rate. The active cases dropped below 50,000 in the State and there are a total of 47,643 active cases currently, including 7,293 in Chennai. The State recorded 17 deaths with three deaths in Coimbatore, taking the toll so far to 37,904. A total of 11,154 more people were reported to have recovered from Covid-19, taking the total recoveries in the State to 33,48,419.