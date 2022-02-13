Previous govt was wary of holding ULB polls, charges CPM

Chennai :

CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday hit out at the AIADMK for failing to hold the urban local bodies and asked if they are not ashamed to seek votes after the DMK government decided to conduct the polls.





“AIADMK was in power for 10 years but they did not hold the local body polls. They even made wrong claims before the Supreme Court for not holding local body polls. After coming to power, the DMK government held the rural local body polls for the nine newly created districts and announced urban local body polls. Now AIADMK seeks votes among the public. Are you not ashamed?” Balakrishnan asked campaigning for his party’s Chennai Corporation ward 98 candidate Priyadharshini.





He accused the AIADMK of indulging in widespread corruption in the local bodies by not holding the polls. “AIADMK has done corruption in garbage removal and eradication of mosquitoes. In the 10 years of AIADMK rule, they were not even able to end mosquito menace,” he said, adding after DMK came to power, the corporation has taken steps to relay the damaged roads in the city.