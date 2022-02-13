Saris for vote: Tension as DMK men block vehicle

Madurai :

Tension prevailed at Thenkarai in Periyakulam of Theni district on Friday night after scores of DMK cadres intercepted a vehicle of the relative of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam near Perumal Kovil.





After intercepting the car of O Raja, brother and former Aavin chairman, Theni, the DMK cadres raised slogans demanding the electoral authorities to immediately check the vehicle alleging that saris and dhotis were transported to woo the voters in ward-24 of Periyakulam municipality. Tension gripped further when several cadres of AIADMK crowded the spot raising objections in checking the vehicle. Shanmugasundaram, a relative of Panneerselvam, Bodinayakanur MLA, is contesting for the post of councilor from the ward.





The agitating cadres of DMK also demanded disqualification of Shanmugasundaram from the contest citing gross violation of the model code of conduct.





Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh said the Commissioner of Periyakulam Municipality along with Flying squad members and police have checked the vehicle and seized 20 saris. Based on a complaint by the squad, Thenkarai police have booked a case.





Periyakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police K Muthukumar said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. The situation was brought under control after enough police force was brought in, the DSP said.





Sources said the AIADMK cadre produced a bill before the police for 50 saris bought from Kancheepuram. The cadres were about to distribute the saris to teachers in a school owned by the relative of OPS.