AIADMK candidate dies of cardiac arrest in Mayiladuthurai ward, elections postponed

Chennai :





Later, she had lunch and went to Chinna Mariamman temple for a function where she felt some dizziness and fainted. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mayiladuthurai. However, doctors declared her brought dead. It is said, she had a massive cardiac arrest. On Saturday, the final rites were held from her house. Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Returning Officer Balu declared the postponement of the election for ward-19.

AIADMK candidate for Mayiladuthurai municipality ward died due to cardiac arrest after a rigorous campaign on Friday night. J Annathatchi (64), a resident from Dharmapuram road in Mayiladuthurai, contesting for ward-19 of the municipality council on an AIADMK ticket, was rigorously campaigning since her candidature was announced by the party high command. On Friday, Annathatchi was observing fast in the morning since it was an auspicious day.